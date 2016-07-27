Lawmaker and Real Estate Developer Condemns Suspended High-Rise Construction

- News
RANGOON — A Lower House lawmaker behind a Rangoon high-rise project has criticized the division’s chief minister for a decision to suspend the construction of more than 200 buildings in the commercial capital.
During an interview with Radio Free Asia on Saturday, Thet Thet Khine, a businesswoman who is also a National League for Democracy (NLD) MP from Rangoon’s Dagon Constituency, said that Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein’s decision—made in May—has negatively affected job opportunities for local workers on sites where construction was halted.
“The government can change policies if they dislike them. It is for this that the people elected us. But their way of making changes needs to be right,” she said.
In May, the Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC) announced a halt to the construction of more than 200 buildings in Rangoon that were to be nine or more stories high, declaring that resumption would be permitted only after on-the-ground investigations were conducted to determine whether those projects had followed construction regulations. A review committee was then formed in June to perform these assessments.
The move has since been criticized by developers who say that the YCDC’s action has had serious consequences: labor issues, complaints from buyers of unfinished apartments, delays on repaying bank loans, cash flow problems and a lack of business for construction suppliers.
The YCDC acknowledges that the previous Rangoon divisional government and municipal council had given “initial approval” for proposals to build more than 200 high-rises from 2013 until March 31 of this year.
“[Their projects] were in line with the previous government’s regulations. Now, they are changing them,” said Thet Thet Khine, who is planning the construction of a high-profile condominium building housing 68 residences. The project is slated to be built on the corner of Kabar Aye Pagoda and Saya San roads, near the country’s landmark Shwedagon Pagoda.
Thet Thet Khine highlighted NLD-party head Aung San Suu Kyi’s promise during the 2015 general election campaign period that a new government would hold no grudge against the previous administration. What the Rangoon Division leadership is doing now, Thet Thet Khine alleges, is backsliding into an attitude of “just follow my orders.”
“What I want to say is that they can make a new policy, but before that, they should listen and discuss the voices of those who will need to follow that policy. They should consider the impacts, and the pros and cons [of the policy change],” Thet Thet Khine added.
The Irrawaddy tried to contact Thet Thet Khine by phone on Wednesday but were not able to reach her at the time of publication.
The suspension of the projects comes at a time when Burmese urban specialists, who contend that Rangoon is under threat due to the lack of proper urban planning and controls, have been calling on the government to take “urgent action” to rein in unruly projects. They have also called for the formation of a committee of experts on sustainable urban management.
Even though she is a parliamentarian her criticism is invalid because she isn’t nonpartisan.
I wonder why The Irrawaddy prints her story three times on the same page.
Good point. She is another greedy money grabber. As for her comment on depriving locals of jobs – the conditions on her building sites are disgraceful and the workers are paid a pittance for dangerous work. Arrogant woman.
Perhaps the Rangoon Division CM was in error. Perhaps not. But certainly it did not look like having done what he did (or feared about to do)out of political grudge. Only it appears the Thet Thet Khine, an NLD MP, is very angry because she feared her business was going to be wrecked. A politician and an Businesswoman, one and the same person. How incongruous!
We need a strong leadership in Myanmar. This is what normally happens in an embryonic democracy. NLD leaders don’t have the experience to rule the country and thus they are sliding back into the old habits of corrupted mind set and the revenge. If the Yangon Divisional Premier has the guts, go after the corrupted generals from the Old Regime but not the business people.
My oh my , what a conflict of interest. The Crony system is still working …..and effectively.
Indeed it is and how blatant.
Daw Thet Thet Khin,- we all and specially the Yangon PM knows why and by whom and for whom mainly these permits were given by last Government…. you also know this. This last Government with held over 200 high riser constructions until after the election and it was all a game with the people their jobs and to win another 2020 election ( which went wrong all before unlucky ) … you also know that… some of these as next to Parami Rd are super ugly pillars into the sky where once was green and a lake only…..wrong is wrong.
So I agree for any plan changes concerning beauty and modern urban planning, where you seems not to be the strongest supporter for = is meant for the people as you said which elect you only and their future and children…..as every one knows — look at Singapore….
So I would not understand your point when it comes to safety concerns and as already during Gen Khin Nyunt s time ordered and all are aware of this — High Riser in Yangon must be built Earthquake save , starting from the foundations — YOU do not tell me that the one which should restart now all do have this MUST BE requirement ????
And here we are all again with your people which elect you – but maybe not when an earth quake hits ( for good we do not hope but chances are high ) your voter might be dead before the next election ????
She isn’t impartial. Isn’t self-interest more important than public interest? Not all elected representatives are saints.