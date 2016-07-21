Arakan National Party Criticized by Arakanese Civil Society in Rangoon

- News
- Business
- Opinion
- Features
- Interview
- Travel
- Lifestyle
- Culture
- Sports
- Multimedia
- Magazine
- Jobs
- More
RANGOON — Rangoon-based Arakanese civil society groups have chastised the Arakan National Party (ANP) for ignoring them after the support they gave the party during the November general election, and for failing to preserve “unity” in the Arakanese nationalist movement.
The criticism was made at a meeting on Wednesday at the Danyawaddy monastery in Rangoon’s Bahan Township between senior ANP leaders and more than 40 Rangoon-based ethnic Arakanese civil society organizations—the first such meeting to have taken place.
The meeting had a three-fold agenda: preparations for a public conference on the 1982 Citizenship Law to be held by the ANP on Sunday, broad-based collaboration with civil society in addressing the affairs of Arakan State, and the challenges being faced by the ethnic Arakanese community in Rangoon.
ANP chairman Aye Maung told those assembled that the conference on the 1982 Citizenship Law would aim to educate the public on the “strengths and weaknesses” of the law, as well as lay out how the National League for Democracy (NLD) led government is finding “loopholes” in the law to provide “Bengalis” with preliminary citizenship documentation—a reference to the citizenship verification exercise now being undertaken in Arakan State. Arakanese legal experts will take part in the conference, he said.
The 1982 law in its current form places significant barriers to citizenship for communities not listed among 135 officially recognized ethnic groups in Burma.
This includes the Muslim minority in Arakan State who identify as Rohingya, most of whom remain stateless, and whom the ANP and ethnic Arakanese civil society—along with much of the Burmese public and significant sections of the government—considers illegal migrants from Bangladesh, and insists on calling “Bengali.”
At the Wednesday meeting, Arakanese youth activist Sitt Nyein addressed party chairman Aye Maung and the ANP directly, stating that, despite overwhelming support from the ethnic Arakanese community in Rangoon during the election, ANP candidates had not since interacted with Rangoon-based Arakanese civil society.
Sitt Nyein also pointed to “infighting” within the party since the election, which had caused broader “disunity” within the Arakanese community across the country.
“We need a father to rely on,” Sitt Nyein said, stating the need for a strong Arakanese ethnic party. He asked rhetorically whether they could “depend” on the party.
“Show me, what ANP has done for us?” he said, to loud applause across the meeting hall.
He recalled how ANP candidates had convinced “all Rangoon-based Arakanese civil society” to support their election campaigns, while handing out free “canned beers.” Since the election, however, they had “disappeared.”
He reminded the ANP leader that Arakanese youth are always “on standby” to champion the causes espoused by the ANP, for instance staging protests in opposition to the international community and to Aung San Suu Kyi when they go “against Arakanese national interests,” particularly regarding the stateless Rohingya.
Despite activists being detained for such protests and other personal “sacrifices,” he said, “Our efforts are in vain.”
Other civil society representatives at the meeting cited several problems faced by the ethnic Arakanese community in Rangoon, which they said had not been addressed by the party or by the Arakanese ethnic minister in the Rangoon Division government (a post elected only by ethnic Arakanese people registered as living in Rangoon Division).
The stated problems included women facing difficulties finding work in factories in the Hlaing Tharyar and Shwe Pyitha industrial zones, and being vulnerable to physical assault by “thugs;” and families facing eviction from houses when they fail to make monthly rental payments. In such cases, ethnic minister Zaw Aye Maung has offered no support, they said.
Paing Myint, who represents a small youth group, mentioned the case of 300 people working at a Shwe Pyitha garment factory, who could not afford to buy houses and so spent 4 million kyats (US$3,380) in 2013 on a stretch of land near the factory where they constructed dwellings.
This year, the new Rangoon Division government announced that they were “trespassing” on government land—as “squatters,” they would be relocated under an audacious plan devised by the NLD government to address Rangoon’s burgeoning squatter problem. Those affected appealed to the ethnic minister but received no response.
The ethnic minister Zaw Aye Maung had been invited by the civil society groups to attend the Wednesday meeting, but he was not present. ANP chairman Aye Maung said that he was there on the ethnic minister’s behalf.
The ANP party chairman acknowledged that his party faces “many challenges” but presented this as a reason why Arakanese civil society should “accelerate their collaboration” with the party.
The references to “unity” made by the civil society representatives at the meeting point to a factional tussle within the ANP that has played out over the course of 2016.
Since the November general election—where the ANP won a large plurality of seats in the Arakan State parliament and in seats representing the state in the national parliament—there has been considerable friction within the ANP regarding cooperation with the ruling NLD, which has excluded the ANP from the Arakan State government and the new high-level committee charged with overseeing Arakan State.
The friction runs between the former leaders of the Arakan League for Democracy (ALD), which has historically been close to the NLD, and of the Rakhine Nationalities Development Party (RNDP), which pushes a harder line in defending the sectarian interests of the state’s Buddhist majority, since the parties merged to form the ANP in early 2014.
The faction from the RNDP is now dominant within the ANP. After failing to be granted the position of Chief Minister of Arakan State, the ANP publicly vowed to work “in opposition” to the ruling NLD—a stance the former ALD members did not consent to.
I am not sure if Beer Cans are a good tool to make Rakhine politics working and wondering if that was also the case for Rakhine women and the election days ??? Where it is so difficult to get an Beer License – not to make the nation all drunks as Home Ministry said….
I am missing in this report the constrictive and future oriented answers of Dr Aye Maung on the several points of Rakhine Society and the meeting as:
– why Dr Aye Maung did not talk about their ANP plans to create jobs in Rakhine State with good salaries by all Rakhine Big Boss and that Rakhine Girl ( + boys ) need to stay in Rakhine – “FOR RAKHINE” ( but in reality many Rakhine behave as Bengalis and run just for a better job higher paid on other peoples land legal as well thousands illegal leave their own land virgin for others, as 75% of Myebon young men ).
– why Dr Aye Maung not told them how a low cost housing plan by the ANP looks like for all real Rakhine – But in Rakhine State so that they no need to pay rent or get kicked out after sheeting in Hlaing Thayar – where is the ANP policy and plan ???
– Of course there is a bit a miss understanding with some Rakhines that there are situation s a man must clear as a man and can not just wait for Government when he can not pay the rent, no where in the world.
– If I am right U Zaw Aye Maung has his second term and is from Taunguk,- so a much more U Aye Thar Aung long time friend and partner,– here one would find the real reason why he was not there as he is a practical politician compared to a rhetorical one as Dr Aye Maung only like NATO = NO ACTION TALK ONLY. ( Where are your plans for Rakhine in the future even the opposition would implement your plans would mean maybe a better live for all Rakhine )….
– This way missing of U Zaw Aye Maung would only underline the split.
At the end the meeting had a good for one – at least again something to hear of near dead media wise Dr Aye Maung which has always something special or interesting – which must not mean good or positive but he make people think…
– His Policies and speeches made Rakhine People vote for a different Government as he wanted.
The conference on Sunday on the 1982 citizen ship law is such which specially after the census numbers out show that the real problems of Myanmar and also Rakhine are not in the religious or citizenship.
The main problem is that people as Dr Aye Maung do not come with solutions which are workable in a 21th century, these people have no power to stimulate with all their Business men from Rakhine with all Rakhine earning best money in all over the world to have a concept and a spirit to invest and work and built the Rakhine State by Rakhine people and self earned money.
Where is your ANP Investment Invitation Map of Rakhine State, – where you believe should all the money available, think , to be wanted for investment in a community & environment sustainable manner in Rakhine State. No One can no and you must show case it but without peace, with people which believe if they can not pay they still can stay under others roof with such mentality it is difficult to convince good and honest people to come to Rakhine and that happens since years, some of the worse business ethics people from outside and bully Rakhine communities , here it is since 6 years ANP responsibility to bring the cases up , clear and avoid more as such, like the destruction of Ngapali Beach or now Kanthayar and Gwa where is the ANP here – yes mostly involved in the destruction of nature and potential tourism money sites for Rakhine people and future children. Dr Aye Maung that is all on your Watch since 6 years …show different in the next 4 and win the election, show first good and positive..
Dr Aye Maung , why you not already in you past 5 years Nay Pyi Taw, or at least now bring back the from mostly Burmese stolen all public Land , public beach , public roads for Fishermen and Farmer. Where Pyin Oo Lwin Investors narrow the Linthar River and destry the Mangrove and Nippa Palm forest,– make Expensive land out of lowest cost river owned by the public. In Thandwe District and Ngapali Beach. You do not know…. no problem all the new and NLD elected village leader will happy tell you and you can help to get all back , for the Thandwe public, on legal grounds and easy to prove,what Dr you are a lawyer ???? so more easy. Make your cases and make history for the Rakhine public people benefits.
Where are you Dr Aye Maung where is the ANP,- sad to say many times the ANP members or heads are behind pr partner with such steeling of public land , beach, rivers, environment. You are and ANP is not on the ground with the people and not work for the daily needs NO results are seen in 6 years , now is time to win as now there is a democratic Rakhine Government under NLD lead, that is your chance..Dr Aye Maung and ANP ( I agree last 5 years not much to do but under NLD is your life time chance to get all back, will you do it , will you… ??? The Rakhine Municipal DG U Myint Aung was just there so all the cases are very hot and best to jump on and secure for the Rakhine people right ,,,, or no interest , or to low ,,, or no power ?? Do not waste Rakhine time as a populist with 1982 Laws be practical and benefit the people direct, they will love you for that.
The government has barred most Rohingyas from both voting and registering as candidates, drawing sharp criticism from the United Nations and undermining Myanmar’s efforts to portray the Nov. 8 poll as its first free and fair election in 25 years. It lobbied hard to disenfranchise Myanmar’s ‘temporary citizens,’ including most of the one million Rohingya living in apartheid-like conditions in Rakhine and maintains that they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite many living in Myanmar for generations.