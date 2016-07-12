ANP to Address Local Issues With Burma’s Vice President

- News
- Business
- Opinion
- Features
- Interview
- Travel
- Lifestyle
- Culture
- Sports
- Multimedia
- Magazine
- Jobs
- More
RANGOON – The Arakan National Party (ANP) will deliver an open letter highlighting local concerns to Vice President Henry Van Thio during a meeting on Wednesday morning with residents in Mrauk U, according to an Arakan State parliamentarian.
The letter will address a number of issues: the excavation of ditches and tunnels that are filled with rubbish and soil from rice mill production; the supervision of businessmen operating in the state; the announcement of local projects before they begin; the need for new bridges; and the demolition of a railroad which runs through a designated Mrauk U archeological zone.
Mrauk U lawmaker Htun Tha Sein said, “The railroad is like a water reservoir. It stores gallons of water, which later overflow during the rainy season and make their way into the city. That’s why we want to abolish the railroad.”
Kyaw Lwin, the divisional minister of forestry, mining, agriculture and livestock, told The Irrawaddy that flooding has driven over 20,000 people from their homes in July, and the ministry has opened over 100 temporary camps for those displaced by natural disasters. Three bridges have been damaged in this month’s floods and one man has died.
He said the state government has provided about 1,200 bags of rice—which would last for one month—and that the army has aided flood victims as well. But the state government has no plans for resettlement nor a sufficient budget to do so.
“The flooding is not as bad as it was last year. Everyone can return when the water recedes,” Kyaw Lwin said.
On Tuesday morning, Burma Army’s Snr-Gen Min Aung Hlaing accompanied relief flights to Arakan State’s capital of Sittwe and brought emergency food and provisions.
Mrauk U residents waited at a local monastery on Tuesday morning upon hearing from township administrators that Min Aung Hlaing would arrive, but the army chief did not show.
According to a government bureaucrat who asked to remain anonymous, the senior-general will visit Mrauk U and Kyauktaw townships on Wednesday, and then continue to Ann and Thandwe townships.
Very good demands by ANP, specially :”…the supervision of businessmen operating in the state; the announcement of local projects before they begin; the need for new bridges…. ” — as in the past a lot of “.. Just over run the Rakhine, take all resources, destroy much environment while making the money and leave the rubbish to the local communities….- mainly by Burmese investors many of such not all in the Tourism industry in Ngapali and now in Kanthayar & Gwa the same again.., just burning the Rakhine soils… “.—-
It can be seen clear also already in Ngapali that the Army Chief will arrive some good as one Hotel surprisingly reopens a 2 years closed public beach Road near airport,- that the municipal DG of Rakhine toured Thandwe with new village Market proposals in Ngapali and Keutaw ( this should be done in a design and manner the community like so also attractive for Tourism that locals gain more from Tourism ,,Team Work is needed ),- a potential Night Club looks as stopped,- the Public Beach between Linthar and Myabin which was to 60 % stolen by the past 4 Rakhine Division Commander and sold for much money might get back to the Rakhine people as Public Beach, the villager hope after the DG had a meeting there on Monday 11.7.2016. The 700,000 $ US worth of stolen illegal Beach Sand behind Silver Beach Hotel on a Yangon & Pyin Oo Lwin s investor might be pumped back to the Ngapali Beach, the two investors fined,- the with land fill destroyed Mangrove Forest at Linthar River by the same two Business people as above ( the construction gate was closed for the Rakhine DG s visit and work was halted – so started on Tuesday again not to disturb the DG with this ugly , villager not wanted project of stolen river and mangrove wetland… ).
So it was also to notice that at the Ngapal Village construction bungalows another Yangon investor moved his Beach front Wall 6 to 8 feet into the public Beach ( both are there now – which one right which one is criminal ?? – Building all with Beach Sand… )
And last not least the 55 regiment – Army them self started massive Illegal Sand Mining with heavy machinery to cover up the bad maintenance over years of Annawar Yeikhta – State Guesthouse which might be the site for a big investors group to look at while the Chief of Army is in Thandwe. Ironically his wife, a Rakhine complained 1,5 years ago, for right,- when several trucks in front of Amazing Hotel digging illegal sand mining which made her angry that Ngapali Beach Sand was taken. Now a year plus, to please her husband and or not to spend or lower a budget exactly the same the 55 regiment in charge of the State Guesthouse is doing it with heavy equipment as several Face Book stories run around since some days,– the Army for their Chief at illegal Sand Mining, endanger their own retaining wall now 4 to 5 foot deep not protected. Here U Myint Aung Hlaing should take a look at Silver Beach Hotel Ngapali all Beach retaining wall collapsed due to the owners friends heavy ( 700.000 $ US – 30.000 Trucks ) illegal sand mining. A same negative effect at the now to Amazing owned former MAX construction with the Beach retaining wall collapsing – not bad engineering but ” BUILDING ON SAND…..”, extending the land into the sea logic that these brings walls to collapse.
We wonder if the Army Chief will address the illegal DCA Hotel construction, 50 % on stolen Public Beach Land. If the Linthar River project will be stopped, the 700.000 $ US – 30.000 truck stolen sand given to community to sell and finance the Market in Ngapali and Keytaw even not good for RC construction,- so confiscate all sand and use for Public projects and community to buy lower cost sand which at same time would stop people digging a grave for Ngapali Tourism and leave the rest sand at the Ngapali Beach.
Yes we can see that the arrival U Myint Aung Hlaing will have a lot of effects positive and positive for Ngapali Beach this week Friday.
Please do not spoil the Ngapali Beach ( Napel of the east ). If you spoil you will never get such natrual beach again. Carefully think it hundred times.
Anyone suggesting spoiling the beautiful beaches?